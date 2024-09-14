iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $216.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

