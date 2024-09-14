iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $366.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

