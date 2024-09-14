iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.13. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

