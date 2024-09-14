iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $44,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,313,000 after buying an additional 488,114 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 699,813 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after buying an additional 707,352 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,128,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after purchasing an additional 309,397 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EMXC opened at $60.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.