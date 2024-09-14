iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 583,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

