iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,334,000 after acquiring an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $538,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,930,000 after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $56.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

