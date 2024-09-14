iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

