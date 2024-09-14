iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 25,289 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 921,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,972 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 911,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after buying an additional 250,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 796,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 49,932 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

