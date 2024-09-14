iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.18% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $19,725,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $565.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.03. The company has a market cap of $487.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.