ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 410.3% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
ioneer Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of ioneer stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 14,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. ioneer has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.50.
About ioneer
