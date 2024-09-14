Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 14th (AMAT, ATRC, CDNA, CIGI, ESI, GIII, JNJ, KEX, LND, MIDD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, September 14th:
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the stock.
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
