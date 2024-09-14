Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 14th (AMAT, ATRC, CDNA, CIGI, ESI, GIII, JNJ, KEX, LND, MIDD)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, September 14th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.