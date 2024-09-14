Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 14th (AMAT, ATRC, CDNA, CIGI, ESI, GIII, JNJ, KEX, LND, MIDD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, September 14th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

