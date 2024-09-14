Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.50

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 256655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

