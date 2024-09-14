Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8,327.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 968,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 957,007 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,787,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,049,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,832,000.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $106.23.
About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.
