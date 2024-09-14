Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8,327.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 968,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 957,007 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,787,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,049,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,832,000.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $106.23.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.