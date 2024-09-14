Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.33

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.33 and traded as high as $25.06. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 138,838 shares.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $817.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

