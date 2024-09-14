Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $18,640,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $489.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

