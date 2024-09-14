Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $655.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.02.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

