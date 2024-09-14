Internet Computer Price Tops $8.65 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $8.65 or 0.00014269 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.07 billion and $83.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,788,684 coins and its circulating supply is 470,307,877 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

