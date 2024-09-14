Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.07 billion and $74.76 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.64 or 0.00014428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00042505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,805,395 coins and its circulating supply is 470,324,290 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

