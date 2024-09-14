International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.67

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.67 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 129.40 ($1.69). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.64), with a volume of 3,898,222 shares trading hands.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,800.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 15.69.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80,000.00%.

Insider Activity at International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

In other International Public Partnerships news, insider Stephanie Coxon acquired 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.35 ($25,750.43). In related news, insider Stephanie Coxon acquired 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £19,691.35 ($25,750.43). Also, insider Julia Bond bought 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £2,074.32 ($2,712.59). Insiders bought a total of 25,113 shares of company stock worth $3,184,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

