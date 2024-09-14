International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.67

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.67 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 129.40 ($1.69). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.64), with a volume of 3,898,222 shares trading hands.
International Public Partnerships Stock Up 1.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,800.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 15.69.
International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80,000.00%.
Insider Activity at International Public Partnerships
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.
