International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Shares Up 1.5%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.79. Approximately 61,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 62,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.55.

IPCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of International Petroleum and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

