International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Trading Up 0.5%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 32,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59.

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

