Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.07

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.78. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 5,580 shares traded.

Interlink Electronics Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

About Interlink Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.