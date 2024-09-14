Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) is Inspire Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,153 shares during the period. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF makes up 2.5% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 23.62% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Stock Performance

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Profile

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

