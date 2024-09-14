Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,837 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Republic Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 82.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,496.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,828 shares of company stock worth $1,155,090. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RBCAA opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

