Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ALLETE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $854,000. Boston Partners raised its position in ALLETE by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 167.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.7005 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

