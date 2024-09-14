Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,321,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $24,541,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,899.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Spire Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SR stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

