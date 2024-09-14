Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AAON by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. AAON’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

