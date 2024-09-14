Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.