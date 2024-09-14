Inspire Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 466.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,240 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.75 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

