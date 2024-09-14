Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,639,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,105,000 after purchasing an additional 109,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,669,000 after acquiring an additional 218,760 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,314,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,256,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

