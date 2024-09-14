Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,345,000 after buying an additional 322,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after buying an additional 203,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,179,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.