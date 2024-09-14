Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,878 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $318.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.