Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 60,819 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 79,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 788,457 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of UGI by 436.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 81.8% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

