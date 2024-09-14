Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Director Sells $515,268.00 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $515,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZWS

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.