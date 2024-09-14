Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Leibel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Matthew Leibel sold 360 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $4,233.60.

Shares of XMTR stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. 314,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $927.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Xometry by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Xometry by 100.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

