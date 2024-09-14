Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells $225,658.24 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 223,424 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $225,658.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,734,703 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,050.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Village Farms International Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $92.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
