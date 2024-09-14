Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) CFO Sells 10,274 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 7.5 %

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.26. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

