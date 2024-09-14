Insider Selling: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Warren Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of Business First Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $39,387.72.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %

BFST stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $653.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BFST

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.