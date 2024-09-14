Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

