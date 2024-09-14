Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.
  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

