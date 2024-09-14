Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $16,676.66 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,676.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.