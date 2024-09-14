Insider Buying: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Buys £60,729 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Nick Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,959 ($25.62) per share, with a total value of £60,729 ($79,415.46).

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 2,065.94 ($27.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,998.58. The Weir Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.90 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,588.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($32.37) to GBX 2,500 ($32.69) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEIR

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.