Insider Buying: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Buys £60,729 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Nick Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,959 ($25.62) per share, with a total value of £60,729 ($79,415.46).
Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 2,065.94 ($27.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,998.58. The Weir Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.90 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,588.24%.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
