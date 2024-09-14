Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,200.00 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,625,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,546,464.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

PIII stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $379.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 406,418 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 296,936 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.