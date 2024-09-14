Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,200.00 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,625,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,546,464.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
PIII stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $379.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
