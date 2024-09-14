Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

