InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF remained flat at $1.48 on Friday. 70,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $134.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

