Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.14. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 136,250 shares traded.

Innovotech Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

