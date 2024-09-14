Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $6.87. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 40,800 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $119.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.62%.

In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,612.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at $875,612.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,502.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

