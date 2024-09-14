Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 356.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

IVFH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,555. Innovative Food has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

