INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Up 2.6%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.39. 65,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 131,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

INmune Bio Trading Down 14.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Insider Transactions at INmune Bio

In other INmune Bio news, Director Scott Juda acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,553.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in INmune Bio by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in INmune Bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in INmune Bio by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 89,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,260,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Featured Stories

