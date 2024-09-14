Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

Several brokerages have commented on INFA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

INFA opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,277.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 42.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

