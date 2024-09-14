IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 296,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 112,099 shares.The stock last traded at $31.47 and had previously closed at $31.39.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 332.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 582,961 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 158,727 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 278,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

